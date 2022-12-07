After an unbeaten November in which Sheffield Wednesday didn’t concede a single goal, Darren Moore has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award.

Wednesday picked up 1-0 wins over both Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town as they kept up on the pace on League One’s top two, and it’s been confirmed that Moore is one of four nominees for the November gong.

The news comes not long after David Stockdale was named in the latest Team of the Week, and the goalkeeper and his teammate, Mark McGuinness, were revealed as nominees for the PFA League One Player of the Month for November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, EFL said of Moore, “With Plymouth and Ipswich setting such a blistering pace, Moore has had to impress on his side the need for consistency as Wednesday play catch-up… Their 1-0 wins over Accrington and Shrewsbury narrowed the gap on the top two.”

Moore is up against Derby County’s Paul Warne, Michael Duff of Barnsley, and Cheltenham Town manager, Wade Elliott – with only the Owls boss and his counterpart at Barnsley finishing the month with a 100% record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s manager has been nominated for this award in the past, however is yet to win it, with his last EFL award coming in September 2018 whilst at West Bromwich Albion. He also won one in the Premier League with the same club earlier that year.

Meanwhile, the four third-tier players up for the Player of the Month award are Carlos Mendes Gomes (Fleetwood Town), Adam Phillips (Barnsley), Connor Ripley (Morecambe) and Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley).

Advertisement Hide Ad