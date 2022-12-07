News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore confirmed as nominee for EFL award

After an unbeaten November in which Sheffield Wednesday didn’t concede a single goal, Darren Moore has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award.

By Joe Crann
5 minutes ago

Wednesday picked up 1-0 wins over both Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town as they kept up on the pace on League One’s top two, and it’s been confirmed that Moore is one of four nominees for the November gong.

The news comes not long after David Stockdale was named in the latest Team of the Week, and the goalkeeper and his teammate, Mark McGuinness, were revealed as nominees for the PFA League One Player of the Month for November.

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday boss admits they may be forced into transfer action after la...
Most Popular
Hide Ad

In a statement, EFL said of Moore, “With Plymouth and Ipswich setting such a blistering pace, Moore has had to impress on his side the need for consistency as Wednesday play catch-up… Their 1-0 wins over Accrington and Shrewsbury narrowed the gap on the top two.”

Moore is up against Derby County’s Paul Warne, Michael Duff of Barnsley, and Cheltenham Town manager, Wade Elliott – with only the Owls boss and his counterpart at Barnsley finishing the month with a 100% record.

Hide Ad

Wednesday’s manager has been nominated for this award in the past, however is yet to win it, with his last EFL award coming in September 2018 whilst at West Bromwich Albion. He also won one in the Premier League with the same club earlier that year.

Meanwhile, the four third-tier players up for the Player of the Month award are Carlos Mendes Gomes (Fleetwood Town), Adam Phillips (Barnsley), Connor Ripley (Morecambe) and Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley).

Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is up for the Manager of the Month award. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

MORE: Another one… Wednesday duo nominated for awards – Stockdale gets EFL recognition

Darren MooreEFLLeague One