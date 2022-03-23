Duff, whose side will take on the Owls this weekend in League One, was present at the tragedy that took place in S6 on April 15 1989 when Nottingham Forest faced Liverpool in the FA Cup – a tragedy that sadly resulted in the loss of 97 lives.

Years have been spent fighting for justice for those that never made it home that day.

The Robins manager was an 11-year-old youth player for Forest at the time, and he explained to the media this week that he has always had a spell to himself when he’s returned to Hillsborough in the past as a player, and no doubt he’ll be doing the same on his first visit to the ground as a manager this coming weekend.

Duff explained, ''I don't particular like going back there to be honest… It always stirs up weird emotions. I did alright there as a player, with results and things, but is obviously brings back funny memories.

“I was only 11 at the time, so I don't remember everything, but there are three or four things that I do remember and I always have a little five minute spell to myself. Then obviously the whistle blows and it's just a game of football. It's always strange, it's always poignant but of course it was a sad day."

The 44-year-old lost only three of his 11 games against Wednesday during his long career with Burnley – with one of those defeats coming at Hillsborough in the 2008/09 season.