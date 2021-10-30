The Owls head into this afternoon’s clash against Cheltenham Town off the back of three consecutive draws and just two wins in their last 10 League One games, which has caused some discontent among sections of the fanbase.

“We have got a big fanbase and it’s very important we stick together as a club,” said Brown, a summer signing from Huddersfield Town who has made 10 appearances this season.

Sheffield Wednesday ace Jaden Brown has urged everyone associated with the club to stick together as they bid to get their season back on track.

“Every team that plays against us will give 100 per cent and it is of course important we match that every time and have the fans right behind us.

“We have got a good dressing room, we trust each other as players and we know what people can do."

Had they held on to the eight points lost from winning positions this season, Sheffield Wednesday would currently be third and just one point off top spot.

A win today could move them back into the top six.

“We have had a few conversations as a team to be more ruthless,” 22-year-old Brown added.

“We have taken the lead and we have to keep a lead in those situations. We must be more ruthless as a team. I feel we have got the ability to kill teams off.

“With a good run of games, we can shoot up the table and the conversations will then be very different.