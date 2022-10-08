This weekend will see the Robins make only their second visit to Hillsborough as the two teams lock horn in League One, and Elliott feels that he won’t need to do much to get his side geared up for it.

The Cheltenham boss told the media this week, "I don't think there will be any problems keying the players in… I'd imagine when the fixtures come out at the start of the year, Sheffield Wednesday away would be one of the ones they look for.

"But we've earned the right to be going there. We have earned the right to go and compete with them on a level playing field. We certainly won't be going there and being passive."

Wednesday won this fixture 4-1 last season after drawing 2-2 in Cheltenham, but while the Owls go into the game as favourites – Elliott feels they should have beaten Plymouth Argyle rather than lose 2-1 – Darren Moore’s opposite number wants to keep up the sort of performances that saw them beat Bolton Wanderers earlier in the week.

"They are good on set plays and they make a lot of chances," he went on to say. "They were good at Plymouth and other night and probably should have won the game in fairness. Plymouth's goalkeeper played really well.

"They have a lot of attacking options and they can mix it up and change it. As you'd expect of Sheffield Wednesday at this level, they have a good squad.

Cheltenham Town's Wade Elliott is looking forward to facing Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We've earned the right to go to Hillsborough and we go there on the same footing. Undoubtedly, it's one the players, the club and the fans will look forward to. A great one for us to go and enjoy, but we'll enjoy it if we perform in the same manner we have done in recent weeks."