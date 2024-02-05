News you can trust since 1887
Changes, debuts and shifted priorities: A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Coventry City - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday may well make a whole host of changes when they face Coventry City in the FA Cup.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:15 GMT

It'll be the fourth time that Wednesday have faced the Sky Blues in 2023/24, losing their first two meetings before a late Djeidi Gassama goal at Hillsborough last month secured a replay for a spot in the fifth round.

Priorities may well have shifted for Wednesday after the heavy defeat to Huddersfield Town stuck a big dent in their survival hopes, and it may be that Danny Röhl now decides to rest players in midweek ahead of the huge game against Birmingham City on Friday night.

That could lead to full debut for Gui Siqueira after coming off the bench previously, and also offer a way in from the cold for players who have been out of favour lately.

If Röhl does go young, and make changes, then this is how the Owls could line up:

1. Pierce Charles - GK

This one is pretty much guaranteed given that Cameron Dawson is injured and James Beadle is cup-tied. Did well on his debut, and will be looking forward to this one.

1. Pierce Charles - GK

This one is pretty much guaranteed given that Cameron Dawson is injured and James Beadle is cup-tied. Did well on his debut, and will be looking forward to this one.

2. Gui Siqueira - RB

He's been with the seniors for some time now having impressed Röhl at youth level, and maybe now is time he gets the nod for his first start after spells on the bench.

2. Gui Siqueira - RB

He's been with the seniors for some time now having impressed Röhl at youth level, and maybe now is time he gets the nod for his first start after spells on the bench.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

It could've been a good game to get Kristian Pedersen some more minutes, but unfortunately he's cup-tied. Ihiekwe's presence could be important.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

It could've been a good game to get Kristian Pedersen some more minutes, but unfortunately he's cup-tied. Ihiekwe's presence could be important.

4. Bambo Diaby - CB

He's been out of the side for a bit now, but with the idea of resting others it may be that Bambo gets a recall.

4. Bambo Diaby - CB

He's been out of the side for a bit now, but with the idea of resting others it may be that Bambo gets a recall.

