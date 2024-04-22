Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday secured themselves a big boost in their bid to land Championship safety over the weekend, beating relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers 3-1 away from home to jump above the bottom three with just two games remaining.

The Owls are now one point above the bottom three heading into their final two games, but they still have plenty of work still to do. As many as five teams could still end up in the two relegation spots, with those on 50 points or more now likely safe. Blackburn are on 49 points, but their run-in makes them catchable for Birmingham City, albeit they will need to do their part.

Wednesday don’t have an easy run-in, facing playoff-bound West Brom and a mid-table Sunderland side, but their one-point advantage does give them a small head start, even if they know at least one of the two sides below them will gain points this weekend, given they play against each other.

Danny Rohl will know his side need more points to beat the drop, but they do now have some momentum after that big win at Ewood Park. Here we take a look at the remaining two games of each of the relegation-threatened teams.

Blackburn Rovers’ remaining fixtures

Current points - 49

Run-in - Coventry (H), Leicester (A)

Average position of opponents: 4.5

Plymouth Argyle’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 48

Run-in - Millwall (A), Hull (H)

Average position of opponents: 11.5

Sheffield Wednesday’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 47

Run-in - West Brom (H), Sunderland (A)

Average position of opponents: 9

Birmingham City’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 46

Run-in - Huddersfield (A), Norwich (H)

Average position of opponents: 14.5

Huddersfield Town’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 44

Run-in - Birmingham (H), Ipswich (A)