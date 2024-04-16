Sheffield Wednesday are locked in an intense battle for safety as they prepare for their final three games of the Championship season. The Owls are currently one point from safety, with as many as eight teams potentially involved in the relegation battle at this late part of the season, though Millwall are all-but safe.

Danny Rohl’s men need to outrun two of those teams, with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City currently the closest, though the latter of those two sides have a kind run-in, fresh of picking up a huge win last time out. Wednesday are next in action against fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers this weekend, and with tougher games to come, they will know they need to take something home from Lancashire if they want to avoid risking leaving themselves with too much to do in the final two games.