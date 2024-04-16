Championship relegation run-ins: How fixtures of Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham, Huddersfield and others compare
Sheffield Wednesday are locked in an intense battle for safety as they prepare for their final three games of the Championship season. The Owls are currently one point from safety, with as many as eight teams potentially involved in the relegation battle at this late part of the season, though Millwall are all-but safe.
Danny Rohl’s men need to outrun two of those teams, with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City currently the closest, though the latter of those two sides have a kind run-in, fresh of picking up a huge win last time out. Wednesday are next in action against fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers this weekend, and with tougher games to come, they will know they need to take something home from Lancashire if they want to avoid risking leaving themselves with too much to do in the final two games.
In the meantime, we have rounded up the run-ins of all of the teams involved in the relegation battle to see how the remaining fixtures compare.
Millwall’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 50
Run-in - Sunderland (A), Plymouth (H), Swansea (A)
Average position of opponents: 15
Blackburn Rovers’ remaining fixtures
Current points - 49
Run-in - Sheffield Wednesday (H), Coventry (H), Leicester (A)
Average position of opponents: 11
Plymouth Argyle’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 48
Run-in - Stoke (A), Millwall (A), Hull (H)
Average position of opponents: 14.3
QPR’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 47
Run-in - Preston (H), Leeds (H), Coventry (A)
Average position of opponents: 7
Stoke City’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 47
Run-in - Plymouth (H), Southampton (A), Bristol City (H)
Average position of opponents: 11.3
Birmingham City’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 45
Run-in - Rotherham (A), Huddersfield (A), Norwich (H)
Average position of opponents: 17.3
Huddersfield Town’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 44
Run-in - Swansea (H), Birmingham (H), Ipswich (A)
Average position of opponents: 12
Sheffield Wednesdays remaining fixtures
Current points - 44
Run-in - Blackburn (A), West Brom (H), Sunderland (A)
Average position of opponents: 11.6
