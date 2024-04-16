Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poveda was a shining light for the Owls early in the year, hitting the ground running after his loan move from Leeds United before being dealt an injury blow in the away defeat to Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old was back in action not long afterwards though, as Wednesdayites breathed a sigh of relief, however it was short-lived after he then limped off at Loftus Road during Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Queens Park Rangers. His replacement, Djeidi Gassama, proved to be the difference on the day, but there’s no doubt that the Colombian international has been missed.

With just three games left of the season now it is sadly looking increasingly possible that Poveda has played his last game for the club, however Röhl is holding out hope that he may not be done just yet.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Norwich he said, “Ian has had a muscle injury two times in a short period, maybe we’ll have him again for the end of the season - maybe not. For me I have to use the players I have, and then try and get the points that we need.

“Every injury is not helpful for us, and we know that Ian had an impact. But at QPR our subs did really well, and all in all I cannot say something against my team.”

