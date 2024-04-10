Championship relegation battle: How Sheffield Wednesday's remaining fixtures compare to run-ins of Birmingham, Huddersfield and rivals
Sheffield Wednesday still have a big shot at beating the drop with the end of the season now in sharp focus, with a Tuesday night comeback helping them to put another point on the board. The Owls came from two behind against playoff-chasing Norwich City to draw, and with four games remaining, they have given themselves an opportunity at beating the drop.
Danny Rohl’s men will be helped by the fact so many clubs are involved in the relegation battle, and any sort of good form down the stretch could be enough. With that in mind, we have rounded up the remaining fixtures of all the teams involved in the basement battle to see who has the best chance of securing Championship survival.
Swansea City’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 47
Run-in - Stoke (H). Rotherham (H). Huddersfield (A), Norwich (A), Millwall (H).
Average position of opponents: 17.4
QPR’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 47
Run-in - Hull (A), Preston (H), Leeds (H), Coventry (A)
Average position of opponents: 6.75
Millwall’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 47
Run-in - Cardiff (H), Sunderland (A), Plymouth (H), Swansea (A)
Average position of opponents: 14.75
Blackburn Rovers’ remaining fixtures
Current points - 46
Run-in - Bristol City (A), Leeds (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Coventry (H), Leicester (A)
Average position of opponents: 8.8
Stoke City’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 46
Run-in - Swansea (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Plymouth (H), Southampton (A), Bristol City (H)
Average position of opponents: 14.6
Plymouth Argyle’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 45
Run-in - Leicester (H), Stoke (A), Millwall (A), Hull (H)
Average position of opponents: 11.75
Huddersfield Town’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 43
Run-in - Bristol City (A), Swansea (H), Birmingham (H), Ipswich (A)
Average position of opponents: 13.25
Sheffield Wednesdays remaining fixtures
Current points - 43
Run-in - Stoke (H), Blackburn (A), West Brom (H), Sunderland (A)
Average position of opponents: 13.5
Birmingham City’s remaining fixtures
Current points - 42
Run-in - Cardiff (H), Coventry (H), Rotherham (A), Huddersfield (A), Norwich (H)
Average position of opponents: 13.8
