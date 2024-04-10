Championship relegation battle: How Sheffield Wednesday's remaining fixtures compare to run-ins of Birmingham, Huddersfield and rivals

A look at how Sheffield Wednesday’s run-in compares to those of their relegation rivals as the end of the season nears.
Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday still have a big shot at beating the drop with the end of the season now in sharp focus, with a Tuesday night comeback helping them to put another point on the board. The Owls came from two behind against playoff-chasing Norwich City to draw, and with four games remaining, they have given themselves an opportunity at beating the drop.

Danny Rohl’s men will be helped by the fact so many clubs are involved in the relegation battle, and any sort of good form down the stretch could be enough. With that in mind, we have rounded up the remaining fixtures of all the teams involved in the basement battle to see who has the best chance of securing Championship survival.

Swansea City’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 47

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Run-in - Stoke (H). Rotherham (H). Huddersfield (A), Norwich (A), Millwall (H).

Average position of opponents: 17.4

QPR’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 47

Run-in - Hull (A), Preston (H), Leeds (H), Coventry (A)

Average position of opponents: 6.75

Millwall’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 47

Run-in - Cardiff (H), Sunderland (A), Plymouth (H), Swansea (A)

Average position of opponents: 14.75

Blackburn Rovers’ remaining fixtures

Current points - 46

Run-in - Bristol City (A), Leeds (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Coventry (H), Leicester (A)

Average position of opponents: 8.8

Stoke City’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 46

Run-in - Swansea (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Plymouth (H), Southampton (A), Bristol City (H)

Average position of opponents: 14.6

Plymouth Argyle’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 45

Run-in - Leicester (H), Stoke (A), Millwall (A), Hull (H)

Average position of opponents: 11.75

Huddersfield Town’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 43

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Run-in - Bristol City (A), Swansea (H), Birmingham (H), Ipswich (A)

Average position of opponents: 13.25

Sheffield Wednesdays remaining fixtures

Current points - 43

Run-in - Stoke (H), Blackburn (A), West Brom (H), Sunderland (A)

Average position of opponents: 13.5

Birmingham City’s remaining fixtures

Current points - 42

Run-in - Cardiff (H), Coventry (H), Rotherham (A), Huddersfield (A), Norwich (H)

Average position of opponents: 13.8

Related topics:Norwich CityCardiffSunderlandBristol CityHuddersfieldSwansea City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.