Sheffield Wednesday picked up a big point on Tuesday night when they came from two behind to draw with playoff hopefuls Norwich City. That result puts the Owls level on points with Huddersfield Town on the right side of the dotted line, but Birmingham City are just a point worse off and they don’t play until Wednesday night, giving them the opportunity to leapfrog both teams.
With just four games remaining for most teams, the race for survival looks set to go to the wire, and to get an indication of where each team could finish, we have rounded up the latest predicted final table according to FootballWP. Take a look below.
