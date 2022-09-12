Moore has been backed heavily by Chansiri over the summer, piecing together a strong squad of players that they are both hoping will be able to push for automatic promotion out of League One.

Though there have been plenty of free agents, Wednesday have also spent transfer fees on a couple of players and will almost certainly be paying higher wages than many of their counterparts in the third tier.

And the support that’s been shown is very much appreciated.

“I am very thankful for the chairman and he knows it,” Moore told the media recently. “Our chairman doesn't really want me to say much, because he wants to be in the background and carry on with the support that he has given me.

“The support he continues to give me and the football club in all areas has been tremendous. He is very much hands on. He is very much involved with all of the decisions that are going on at the football club.

“We are constantly in communication every single day. Myself, him and David (Downes) will have a discussion in terms of what we have done and everything else moving forward. We are always trying to be one foot in front with communication and what we are doing forward. It is the way I feel things should be done.”

The Wednesday boss also spoke about the pressure that comes with all of the backing that he has received from the Chansiri, but insisted that it’s not something that weighs on his shoulders particularly.

“I don't get clouded by it all,” he went on to say. “I know we are in the business to win games.

“I have always had that mentality and tried to build a team to play in a certain way that you believe in. There are many, many different dynamics to teams out there.

“We had to build a team this summer, with the players whose contracts were up or let go. You try and bring in new faces and redress the balance.

“If I go back to when I joined the football club, one of the biggest things I mentioned was the balance of the team was all wrong. I knew in terms of the structure of the squad and what we wanted to do that we wanted to build the right team and get the right balance. You can only address that through the windows when they are open.

“We had our eye on certain individuals in the summer and I felt we had to strengthen and bring more balance to the team. We tried to reduce the age of the squad. You're constantly working with all those things in trying to put a team together that eventually you feel over the years can be a group that continuously grows and keeps building together.”