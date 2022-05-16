Carvalhal, who almost took the Owls to the Premier League during his spell at Hillsborough, has done an impressive job at SC Braga of late, and his work in Portugal has not gone unnoticed by potential admirers.

With that in mind, the likes of Burnley and Blackburn Rovers have both been linked with the Portuguese manager of late, and now it has been revealed that he is going to be moving on from his current job to pursue ‘new sports projects’ elsewhere.

A translated statement on the club’s official website read, “SC Braga, SAD informs that, after the two years provided for in the contract, Carlos Carvalhal ceases his connection to the Club.

“Notwithstanding the wish previously conveyed to Carlos Carvalhal with a view to continuing the work developed, the coach announced this Monday that he intends to close the cycle at SC Braga and embrace new sports projects.

“The conquest of the Portuguese Cup, in the middle of the Centenary year, appears as an inalienable mark in the 101 years of the history of SC Braga, ensuring that Carlos Carvalhal's contribution has a captive place in the gallery of achievements of our Club.

“SC Braga thanks Carlos Carvalhal for all the work and dedication placed at the service of the Club, praising the professional attitude as he always faced his tasks in leading the main team.”

