Cardiff City boss bulldozes Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness interest with blunt response

Any ambition held by Sheffield Wednesday when it comes to pursuing the permanent transfer of loanee Mark McGuinness has been bulldozed in a straight-talking press conference from Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson.

Darren Moore spoke last month about the fact the Owls hoped to open discussions over the possibility of making McGuinness’ loan a more permanent matter after an impressive start to life in South Yorkshire that has seen him claim the club’s player of the month award for November.

McGuinness has been a picture of consistency at the back for Wednesday, something that will be leaned on in the coming weeks after news that Michael Ihiekwe’s injury looks set to keep him out for a couple of months ‘at least’.

Owls loanee Mark McGuinness. Pic: Steve Ellis.

As previously reported by The Star, age and profile of 21-year-old McGuinness meant any approach from Wednesday seemed ambitious even if they were to achieve promotion to the Championship.

And Hudson appears to be on a similar understanding, swatting away any notion of a negotiation over the defender, who is under contract in Wales until 2024.

“I've watched Macca's games, I'm actually due to ring him after this [press conference],” the Bluebirds boss said on Thursday.

“It's something we knew when the loan was available, that he could go and play games regularly and go and play a full season, that was the idea. To get himself in a team and playing as well as he can and gaining more experience.

“I think he will maybe have played 180 games by the time he comes back to us. I'm not sure we will be discussing any kind of sale regarding Macca at the moment. That's not where we are at.

“I am buzzing that he is doing well. That's something we are keen on. That's why he went on loan. I speak to him regularly, I watch what he is doing. He is our player.”

The Republic of Ireland youth international – who started out his career with Arsenal and has spent time on loan at Ipswich Town – has played 18 times for Wednesday this season in what is hoped will be a first half of a season-long agreement.