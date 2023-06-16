Sheffield Wednesday’s season 2023/24 season will be mapped out next week, with the club finding out their Championship fixtures and first Carabao Cup opponent.

Darren Moore’s players are currently still away enjoying their holidays following their promotion into the second tier via the play-offs, but plans are being put in place as they prepare to head overseas on a preseason camp once they’ve been put through their paces at Middlewood Road.

Before they return, though, they’ll know all about how their season looks, with the first round of the Carabao Cup draw taking place on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm, a few hours after the English Football League fixtures are released at 9am.

Wednesday will face another team in the ‘Northern section’ in the opening game, with top-tier sides joining the party for the second round of fixtures.

In an explanation of the draw, the club said, “A total of 36 fixtures will be drawn for round one, with all 72 EFL clubs, including newly promoted Notts County and Wrexham in the draw.

“The 12 Premier League Clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, with the other eight top-flight sides enter in round three.

“The first round draw will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, and matches will take place week commencing 7 August.”

