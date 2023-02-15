The pressure is rising with every passing game when it comes to those at the top of the League One table.

And after their disappointing draw at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening, Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy was caught by footage that suggested the heat is starting to get to the club.

The Egypt international was one of several impressive performers as the big-spending Tractor Boys held Sheffield Wednesday to a draw over the weekend.

But a stalemate at the Memorial Stadium extended Ipswich disappointment to a run of one win in eight league matches as they gave up further ground on Plymouth Argyle and the Owls in the automatic promotion stakes and tumbled from the top three for the first time since August at the expense of Bolton Wanderers.

Morsy had to be restrained from what looked to be an unpleasant confrontation with his own supporters as he went to applaud the travelling fans.

Having shared an angry word or two, the 31-year-old was directed away from the flashpoint before things got too heated.

Ipswich sit eight points shy of Wednesday in second – Darren Moore’s side gold a game in hand.

