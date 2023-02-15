News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Captain of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County promotion rivals Ipswich Town videoed in confrontation with own fans as pressure ramps up

The pressure is rising with every passing game when it comes to those at the top of the League One table.

By Alex Miller
25 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 8:22am

And after their disappointing draw at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening, Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy was caught by footage that suggested the heat is starting to get to the club.

The Egypt international was one of several impressive performers as the big-spending Tractor Boys held Sheffield Wednesday to a draw over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a stalemate at the Memorial Stadium extended Ipswich disappointment to a run of one win in eight league matches as they gave up further ground on Plymouth Argyle and the Owls in the automatic promotion stakes and tumbled from the top three for the first time since August at the expense of Bolton Wanderers.

Most Popular

Morsy had to be restrained from what looked to be an unpleasant confrontation with his own supporters as he went to applaud the travelling fans.

Having shared an angry word or two, the 31-year-old was directed away from the flashpoint before things got too heated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ipswich sit eight points shy of Wednesday in second – Darren Moore’s side gold a game in hand.

READ MORE:

Ipswich Town captain had to be pulled away from a confrontation with a supporter after their draw at Bristol Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday make club history as Morecambe are brushed aside in comprehensive Hillsborough win

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Moore delivers news on George Byers as Sheffield Wednesday key man hobbles out of Morecambe win

"Drunk on efficiency" "Geordie Keith Lemon" - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they hammer mannequin Morecambe

Ipswich TownSam MorsyDerby CountyLeague One