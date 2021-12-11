Artell was full of praise for Wednesday ahead of the meeting of the two sides on Saturday afternoon, speaking highly of both the club and their manager before they Railwaymen play host to a sold-out away end full of Wednesdayites.

While Moore’s side are promotion hopefuls this season and could climb back into the Play-Off places with a win this weekend, their opponents are aiming to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

The comments from the Crewe manager has got Wednesday fans talking, but while the Owls boss said he understood the reference from his opposite number, he insisted that he was focused on his Wednesday side being the best that they can be.

Moore laughed as he said, “I can understand where Dave is coming from, but we can’t look at the noise that people are raising with us… We’re just focusing on ourselves as Sheffield Wednesday. While Real Madrid is a wonderful club, so are we – so let’s stick with our name of Sheffield Wednesday and stay with that. “

And when asked about what he was hoping to see from his players against Crewe, he replied, “We need to continue our form and resilience, and continue setting a benchmark at the football club. We want to improve on each and every performance. We can’t stand still, and the biggest thing I’ve been pleased with is – with the hurdles and adversity they’ve had to face – they’ve got on with it and done the job to the best of their ability.

“They have to continue that against Crewe. There are parts in terms of getting forward and moments on the ball that we’ve got to get better, and we still need to show more ruthlessness when we create opportunities. I don’t say that to individual players, I say that to the whole group.”

