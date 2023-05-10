Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Peterborough United on Friday hoping to claim a result and take one giant step towards the Championship.

They arrive in good fettle from a fitness perspective – as strong as they have been in several weeks with the likes of Josh Windass set for consideration in the starting line-up, with Lee Gregory hopefully back and fitted-up with a mask ready for action and with Reece James another week of volume in.

Add to that list the wise double-resting of Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran and the squad looks meaty heading into a six-day quickfire double play-off battle that will see Posh make the return trip to South Yorkshire six days later. A potential date at Wembley with either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers lies in wait on May 29.

There have been questions over whether Wednesday’s numbers could be swelled further still by the addition of returning loanees Ryan Galvin and Ciaran Brennan, from Maidstone United and Swindon Town respectively.

Young Sheffield Wednesday pair Ciaran Brennan and Ryan Galvin.

Both youngsters have enjoyed relative success out on loan – Galvin in the National League with Maidstone and Brennan in League Two with the Robins – they’d returned early to receive treatment on injuries, though Galvin was able to head back south and finish his loan off. Both have been around things at Middlewood Road.

Given uncertainty over James’ match sharpness and injury to Akin Famewo, left-footer Galvin has been mooted as a potential left-field option to make the bench to cover that left centre-half position.

Brennan is no stranger to first team football at S6 having made 18 senior appearances.

So, they’re back – can they play?

In a word; no.

It had been the case a few years back that players’ loan stints ended on a specific date and so when these dates fell between the end of the regular season and the start of any play-off campaign, those players could feature for their parent club.

But this was changed and since 2018 players are now essentially registered for the period between transfer windows. Technically speaking, Galvin is still registered to Maidstone and Brennan to Swindon and in the eyes of the EFL are not Wednesday players.

The Football League’s player registration rules spells the situation out in black and white – they can’t play.

Regulation 53.1.4 states: “A player whose standard loan expires (or terminates) at the end of the season of the transferee club but prior to the completion of the league matches of his parent club (where it is a member club) will not be eligible to play in any remaining league matches in that season.”

But that’s good news on Wednesday’s loan players?

It certainly is. Aden Flint is on loan from Stoke City and Reece James from Blackpool.

Neither of their parent clubs have the power to recall their players or prevent them from playing in the play-offs and given the rules explained above, both are essentially Wednesday players until the transfer window opens in the summer.

They’re registered for action and look set to play a part in what follows – whatever that may be!