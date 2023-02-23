In-form Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson admits there were times he felt his future probably lied elsewhere in what has been a colourful time with the club to date.

The 27-year-old Wednesdayite spent last season out on loan at Exeter City where he claimed promotion from League Two. It was a fifth loan spell in his career but the first since his ascension to first team contention at S6, having to contend with injury, lack of form, transfer speculation and a dip to third-choice status along the way.

After leapfrogging David Stockdale into the side before Christmas, Dawson has achieved his longest run of consistent form in Wednesday colours.

Owls keeper Cameron Dawson Pic Steve Ellis

It’s a long way from moments he felt his time was up at S6, with transfer links coming from the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Derby County down the years.

“It’s football,” Dawson told The Star. “It’s not a case of just sitting around and waiting forever. There comes a time where you realise you might have to step away and it’s something that has happened numerous times for me in the past at this club.

“The thing is, I keep finding my way back!

“It’s been clear, there’s no secret that there have been certain opportunities for me to leave at certain times but for whatever reason; my side, club’s side, it hasn’t happened and I stayed here.

“Now, thankfully I’m grateful and thankful that that didn’t go through because I’m playing and enjoying a successful season.

“I’m so happy to still be here and I’m hoping to continue that form going into the back end of the season.”

A bold statement was made in Wednesday handing over a four-and-a-half year deal to the Millhouses stopper during the reign of Garry Monk in January 2020.