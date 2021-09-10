The Owlesses brought in Paul Musacchio early in the summer as they look to take the club to the next level, and he has since brought in plenty of new signings to try and aid them in their efforts to consolidate their place in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division.

Now, joining the likes of Shannon Coughlan, Amy Broomhead, Megan Parkin and Ella Bright as new recruits, the side have confirmed the arrival of 19-year-old defensive midfielder, Lydia Harrison, who completes the side for the time being.

Harrison, who joins from Sheffield FC, said, "I’m absolutely buzzing to sign for Sheffield Wednesday as this club is who me and my family have always supported… Paul, the staff and the girls have all made me feel so welcome. I can’t wait to get started with the season.”

On top of the new signings, Musacchio has also promoted several young players from the club’s reserve squad for the campaign ahead, many of whom featured in their opening game last weekend – a 3-2 defeat to Sunderland West End.

Next up for the girls is a visit to Wakefield Trinity on September 19th as they seek to grab their first points of the new campaign after what was a spirited display last time out at Sheffield Hallam University’s Sports Park.

The Sheffield Wednesday Ladies squad for 2021/22 - goalkeeper, Megan Parkin, is missing due to illness. (via Sheffield Wednesday Ladies)