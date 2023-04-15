Why Sheffield Wednesday didn’t make half time changes and their in-game tweaks

Darren Moore wanted a response from his Sheffield Wednesday players in the second half that he didn’t get.

The Owls fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hand of Burton Albion on Saturday that sent them third in League One and severely dented their chances of claiming automatic promotion out of the division this season.

It’s now one win in eight league games for Moore’s side as they failed to build on their win over Accrington Stanley, and some fans had hoped for changes at the break when Wednesday were already 3-1 down.

Wednesday’s manager was asked why he didn’t make any changes before the second half got underway, also explaining some of the tactical tweaks they made in order to try and get a result.

“Once I’d looked at 10 minutes of the second half I’d had enough and I made the changes,” Moore told The Star. “It was about giving the group 10 minutes and looking for a quickfire response, but with 55 minutes on the clock I thought we needed to get one or two bodies on the pitch and try to get our way back into the game.

“We pushed people on in terms going 3-4-3, we played three narrow with wide players looking to get bodies into the box, we tried to get the wingbacks on and play with two nines and a 10 – we tried all sorts of tweaks on the pitch just to try and get something…

“We made wrong decisions in the latter part when we could’ve taken more of an advantage of the situations that were presented to us.”

