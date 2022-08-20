Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls take on the Trotters this afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways following the defeat to Peterborough United, but they’ll have a tough time of it as they go up against an Ian Evatt side that remains unbeaten at home since mid-March.

As of lunchtime on Friday, 21,000 tickets for the game at the University of Bolton Stadium had been sold, with the 24,844 attendance against Black in 2012 being their biggest since dropping out of the top-flight in 2012.

Wednesday were given an allocation of over 5,000 tickets for the game, but the opposition manager is hoping the home support can drown them out.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Bolton boss said, “Hopefully we can have one of our biggest post-Premier League crowds. Can we get past that 22,000 to really have this place rocking and make it really difficult for them? That’s why we’re in the game, to play in these big games.

“It’s a great opportunity for the players to go out and show what we’ve been doing and keep performing well in front of big crowds.

“Hopefully we’ll get another home win and another home performance but it’s going to be a really difficult game.

There could be a bumper crowd for Sheffield Wednesday's game against Bolton Wanderers.