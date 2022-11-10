That’s according to Owls key man Josh Windass, who watched on from the front as Wednesday played themselves into a little trouble in their unlucky Carabao Cup defeat at Premier League Southampton.

And though there may well be moments their preference for playing out from the back might cause an issue or two going forward, the ability to keep the ball and start attacks from deep will outweigh any risk, Windass said.

Josh Windass was on target at Southampton but Wednesday lost on penalties (Picture: PA)

“I've said it a one hundred million times,” he said. “If we are going to play the way we play, you will give the ball away at the back. It happens.

“As a player, I would rather do that than shell balls long and not get any chances.

“We know the risks we take when we play like that and that we are maybe going to concede chances and goals.

“But hopefully the longer we go on, the more it will benefit us.”

Windass was moved into a front two alongside Lee Gregory in the St Mary’s clash and scored his second goal in as many matches as Wednesday tumbled out of the competition on penalties.

And he seemed to take great heart from the outing, suggesting his side out-played the top tier outfit on the night.

“They started with their better players but I thought we were the better team,” he said. “We had the better quality players on the night.

“Obviously, they are a Premier League team and you've got to respect them and we did.

“We showed our energy and pace and got beyond them quite a lot.

“It was different for me as I was back up front. I said to Fiz before the game that if he gets any sort of opportunity to look for me down the sides and vice-versa as I knew their back line wouldn't be able to handle our pace.

