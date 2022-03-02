The Brewers were losing 2-1 at the interval on Tuesday night, however an Oumar Niasse goal saw them equalise early in the second half to complete a fightback from two goals down – however Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson and Barry Bannan all got on the scoresheet in the final 25 minutes to secure three points and fifth place in League One.

But while the Burton boss admitted that Wednesday started brightly, he felt his side should have had a foul in the build-up to Paterson's close-range finish.

Speaking after the game, Hasselbaink said, “The start was really difficult for us. The opposition began well and put us under a lot of pressure. We could’ve done better with the two goals but we did so well to get back into the game.

“For their third goal the referee has made a big mistake. My player got pushed. I will speak to him and give my side but he will be arrogant. I don’t need to say any more.

“These kinds of decisions have killed us a lot this season. Maybe if the free-kick was given we still would have lost but now we will never know. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to keep going. We were close to getting something out of the game tonight but it wasn’t meant to be.”

The defeat sees Burton remain in 14th place in League One.