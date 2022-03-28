The Owls put in a strong second half performance against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, securing a big 4-1 victory to land all three points and climb back up into the League One Play-Off places thanks to goals from Massimo Luongo, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and George Byers.

And all four players have since been named in the Team of the Week for their efforts at Hillsborough, while also being joined by centre back, Harlee Dean, who got the assist for Wednesday’s crucial equaliser.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore and his side are no strangers to this accolade this season, with several players having made plenty of Teams of the Week over the course of the campaign, and they’ll be keen to add a few more to the list before the 2021/22 season is done.

The Owls are currently on a run of just three defeats in their last 15 games in the third tier, and have scored 18 goals in their last five home games as they forced their way back into promotion contention after a shaky end to 2021 on the results front.

Next up for Wednesday is a visit from AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, and Moore’s side will be desperate to try and consolidate their place in the top six as they look to try and secure a spot in the Play-Off places.

They have seven games left before the regular season comes to a close in May.