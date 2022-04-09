Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday: One change to XI as key Owls player returns to squad

The Owls go up against the Trotters at the University of Bolton Stadium this afternoon as they seek to cement their place in League One’s top six, and – depending on results – could consolidate their fifth-place position further or drop out of the Play-Off places completely.

Jordan Storey was missing from the 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon for ‘personal reasons’, but returns to the XI in Greater Manchester as he comes in to replace Dominic Iorfa.

Meanwhile, Liam Palmer, who has been missing of late due to injury, is back in the squad and would make his 341st Owls appearance if he was to come on this afternoon.

Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Dominic Iorfa, Harlee Dean, Sam Hutchinson, Jack Hunt, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Marvin Johnson, Lee Gregory, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Bolton XI: James Trafford, Gethin Jones, Declan John, MJ Williams, George Johnston, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Dion Charles, Will Aimson, Aaron Morley, Kieran Sadlier, Elias Kachunga.