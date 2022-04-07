Bolton Wanderers dealt potential triple injury blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has been dealt a potential triple injury blow ahead of Saturday’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday.
Captain Ricardo Santos, 11-goal top-scorer Oladapo Afolayan and January signing Kyle Dempsey all limped off The Trotters’ 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday.
“Rico is huge for us and Kyle and Dapo as well,” said Evatt, whose side are eleventh in League One.
"That’s three hamstrings. We’ll get them scanned and looked at and see where we’re at.
“It’s been a long season and since January we’ve played a lot of football. Rico and Dapo (Afolayan) in particular have played a lot of football, so whether that’s a fatigue issue I don’t know.”
Centre-back Santos has been a near ever-present for Bolton this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.
Afolayan, a forward formerly of West Ham United, has also featured in almost all of the Wanderers’ league matches.
Asked if the trio are facing weeks on the sidelines, Evatt told the Bolton News: “It looks that way and that is not ideal for anybody."
Bolton head into the match with two wins, three draws and a single defeat in their last six matches.
Sheffield Wednesday, who have endured an injury-ravaged campaign, could welcome back Liam Palmer this weekend.
The versatile defender has been unavailable since picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley last month.
Jordan Storey missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon due to ‘personal reasons’, Moore said, and could return this weekend.
Moore also confirmed Dominic Iorfa’s substitution against the Dons was tactical, not injury-related.
Josh Windass, Dennis Adeniran, Lewis Gibson and Tyreece John-Jules are still out.