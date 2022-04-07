Captain Ricardo Santos, 11-goal top-scorer Oladapo Afolayan and January signing Kyle Dempsey all limped off The Trotters’ 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

“Rico is huge for us and Kyle and Dapo as well,” said Evatt, whose side are eleventh in League One.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt, manager of Bolton Wanderers (photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images).

"That’s three hamstrings. We’ll get them scanned and looked at and see where we’re at.

“It’s been a long season and since January we’ve played a lot of football. Rico and Dapo (Afolayan) in particular have played a lot of football, so whether that’s a fatigue issue I don’t know.”

Centre-back Santos has been a near ever-present for Bolton this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

Afolayan, a forward formerly of West Ham United, has also featured in almost all of the Wanderers’ league matches.

Asked if the trio are facing weeks on the sidelines, Evatt told the Bolton News: “It looks that way and that is not ideal for anybody."

Bolton head into the match with two wins, three draws and a single defeat in their last six matches.

The versatile defender has been unavailable since picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley last month.

Jordan Storey missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon due to ‘personal reasons’, Moore said, and could return this weekend.

Moore also confirmed Dominic Iorfa’s substitution against the Dons was tactical, not injury-related.