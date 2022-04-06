The Owls hit the road twice over the next fortnight with trips to Bolton this weekend and MK Dons, who are also in the League One play-off hunt, a week later.

Both sides are known for playing expansive, attacking football in contrast to the tactics deployed by several visiting teams to Hillsborough this season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Looking ahead to the clashes, Moore said: "They will be different games.

"We have faced games at home where we have come up against a rearguard that has sat deep and put men behind the ball.

"I believe we have got two games coming up now where you won't see that. They are two teams that will come at us from the start and get after us.

"It will be totally different from what we have experienced at home. Bolton and MK Dons will have their own purposes in the games. I don't envisage them being games where they will sit behind the ball. I think they will come at us and get after us more.”

Saturday’s opponents Bolton were held to a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday, which damages both sides’ outside chances of making the top six.

Meanwhile, an eighth win in nine matches moved MK Dons into the automatic promotion spots for the first time this season.

Wednesday, who held on to fifth place despite not playing, beat both sides in the reverse fixtures at Hillsborough earlier this season.

But they have a modest away record with six wins from 19 games and as many defeats.

"They are two exceptional teams,” added Moore, whose side has the best home record in England’s top four divisions.

"They are at home and the impetus will be on them to come at us.

"They will have their own game plan. Before we move on to the MK Dons game, we will focus on Bolton. They are a good team and Ian (Evatt) has got them playing wonderful football and we look forward to the game.”

The Owls will be backed by their biggest away following of the season at the University of Bolton Stadium.