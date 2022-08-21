Bolton Wanderers boss offers honest take on Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls picked up a 2-0 win over Bolton thanks to goals from George Byers and Liam Palmer, with Darren Moore’s side climbing up to fourth place in the division with as they handed the Trotters their first home defeat since back in March.

But while Evatt was disappointed with the defeat, he said that it was a case of ‘mistakes do happen’ for his side.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Evatt said, “This is a bit of a strange feeling for us… That’s the first game in 14 competitive games we’ve lost and only the fourth since the second week in January.

“Losing it not something we’re used to doing, which is a good thing.

“We’re disappointed with manner of it. We were very much in the game and had the big chance in the first half and then an individual mistake, which happens.

“The way we’re asking them to play, you do make mistakes and you have to react to those mistakes.”

He also went on to say, “I’m not disappointed with the mistake, that’s the way we play. It was the reaction to the mistake that I was disappointed with.

“I think it rocked us and then the second goal happened soon after. If you concede one, you can never concede two and especially so quickly.