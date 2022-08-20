Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a long transfer saga with the 23-year-old attacker with regards to Wednesday’s interest in him, and it has long since been reported that things have already gone as far as personal terms being agreed on principle.

But negotiations between Wednesday and Hull have been ongoing for sometime, and many thought that any potential deal may have fallen through given the length of time that has passed since a move looked imminent.

The Star, however, reported on Friday that the Owls were still quietly confident of getting something over the line before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of the month, and the latest news may well give them the chance to finally reach an agreement with his current club.

Reports after Hull’s 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion – during which Wilks was missing from the matchday squad – stated that he has asked the club to leave, with the Hull Daily Mail saying that that was why he wasn’t involved this afternoon. Meanwhile, Humberside Sport have reported that Shota Arveladze has said that they won’t be standing in his way.

It remains to be seen what kind of offer it will take from Wednesday to get a deal over the line for the former Doncaster Rovers man, but it’s likely that Darren Moore will be spending a fair bit of time after their impressive 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers trying to get it done.