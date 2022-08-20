Mallik Wilks: Sheffield Wednesday target hands in transfer request as Hull City exit draws closer
Sheffield Wednesday target, Mallik Wilks, has told Hull City that he wants to leave the club this summer.
There has been a long transfer saga with the 23-year-old attacker with regards to Wednesday’s interest in him, and it has long since been reported that things have already gone as far as personal terms being agreed on principle.
But negotiations between Wednesday and Hull have been ongoing for sometime, and many thought that any potential deal may have fallen through given the length of time that has passed since a move looked imminent.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday’s Mallik Wilks pursuit alive and kicking as Owls aim to swoop in
-
2
Bumper crowd for Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers for potentially record-breaking afternoon
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday star ruled out for Bolton Wanderers – Akin Famewo’s return date explained
-
4
Morgan Gibbs-White explains Nottingham Forest transfer decision and memories of fans from Sheffield United spell
-
5
Sheffield United: Leadership, attitude and why Blackburn Rovers lost out on Anel Ahmedhodzic
The Star, however, reported on Friday that the Owls were still quietly confident of getting something over the line before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of the month, and the latest news may well give them the chance to finally reach an agreement with his current club.
Reports after Hull’s 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion – during which Wilks was missing from the matchday squad – stated that he has asked the club to leave, with the Hull Daily Mail saying that that was why he wasn’t involved this afternoon. Meanwhile, Humberside Sport have reported that Shota Arveladze has said that they won’t be standing in his way.
It remains to be seen what kind of offer it will take from Wednesday to get a deal over the line for the former Doncaster Rovers man, but it’s likely that Darren Moore will be spending a fair bit of time after their impressive 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers trying to get it done.