Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town star Rhys Heeley has urged the Terriers to push on after they boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a last-gasp win against Millwall. The former Toulouse and Watford striker came off the bench to grab the only goal of the game in the fourth minute of injury-time to ensure the Terriers remain just one point and place above the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday night’s home game with Preston North End. Heeley described the win as ‘a big boost’ and now wants his side to gain momentum ahead of a nerve-shredding end to the season.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s last-gasp victory, Healey told HTTV: “Credit to all the boys. It was a hard game with the wind, our defenders defended for their lives, everyone was running around. We knew what it meant to get that win today, because we needed to. It paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m buzzing for the team, and I think it will give us a big boost for Tuesday. There’s no beating around the bush, we knew we had to win today. We got that win, we got a draw against Stoke, we’re in good form now, and a team that’s going into good form is a team that can do all sorts.”

Blues boss opens up on ‘critical’ calls in relegation fight

Birmingham City interim manager Gary Rowett has given an insight into difficult decisions he has been forced to make during his short-term reign at Wednesday’s relegation rivals. Ahead of what could be a crucial midweek fixture list as Birmingham host Cardiff City on Wednesday night just 24 hours after the Owls entertain Norwich City, Rowett was questioned over two big calls he made in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of title favourites Leicester City.

The former Burton Albion and Millwall manager opted against naming midfield duo George Hall and Andre Dozzell in his squad for the game, despite being without several injured players. However, Rowett has stressed he has no room for any sentiment and must make ‘critical decisions’ in a bid to lead the club to safety.

As per Birmingham Live, Rowett said: “I think at the end of a season you have got to do what's right in every game and from time to time certain players are going to miss out because of what I feel we need in those games. But what I will say is if you’re in the squad, you’ve got to earn the right to stay in the squad, and that’s by performing on the pitch whether you start or come on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now is not the time to be fair to everybody, now is the time to make sure the group that goes on the pitch is going to give us everything we can to get results. That is something I have seen very quickly. We’ve had two games in a short period of time but I’ve got to make those critical decisions. I’ve got the experience to do that and that’s why I’m at the club.”

Stoke City confirm key off-field appointment

Former Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town striker Jonathan Walters has been named as director of football at Stoke City. The former Republic of Ireland international returned to the club where he made over 270 appearances during his playing career in February as an interim technical director and was one of several candidates to be handed interviews for a permanent role with the Potters. Walters impressed sufficiently to be named as director of football and club chairman John Coates has revealed just why the decision was taken.