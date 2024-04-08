Birmingham City's 'crippling issue' and 'dressing room insight' in Sheffield Wednesday rivals' news
Huddersfield Town star Rhys Heeley has urged the Terriers to push on after they boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a last-gasp win against Millwall. The former Toulouse and Watford striker came off the bench to grab the only goal of the game in the fourth minute of injury-time to ensure the Terriers remain just one point and place above the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday night’s home game with Preston North End. Heeley described the win as ‘a big boost’ and now wants his side to gain momentum ahead of a nerve-shredding end to the season.”
Reflecting on Saturday’s last-gasp victory, Healey told HTTV: “Credit to all the boys. It was a hard game with the wind, our defenders defended for their lives, everyone was running around. We knew what it meant to get that win today, because we needed to. It paid off.
“I’m buzzing for the team, and I think it will give us a big boost for Tuesday. There’s no beating around the bush, we knew we had to win today. We got that win, we got a draw against Stoke, we’re in good form now, and a team that’s going into good form is a team that can do all sorts.”
Blues boss opens up on ‘critical’ calls in relegation fight
Birmingham City interim manager Gary Rowett has given an insight into difficult decisions he has been forced to make during his short-term reign at Wednesday’s relegation rivals. Ahead of what could be a crucial midweek fixture list as Birmingham host Cardiff City on Wednesday night just 24 hours after the Owls entertain Norwich City, Rowett was questioned over two big calls he made in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of title favourites Leicester City.
The former Burton Albion and Millwall manager opted against naming midfield duo George Hall and Andre Dozzell in his squad for the game, despite being without several injured players. However, Rowett has stressed he has no room for any sentiment and must make ‘critical decisions’ in a bid to lead the club to safety.
As per Birmingham Live, Rowett said: “I think at the end of a season you have got to do what's right in every game and from time to time certain players are going to miss out because of what I feel we need in those games. But what I will say is if you’re in the squad, you’ve got to earn the right to stay in the squad, and that’s by performing on the pitch whether you start or come on.
"Now is not the time to be fair to everybody, now is the time to make sure the group that goes on the pitch is going to give us everything we can to get results. That is something I have seen very quickly. We’ve had two games in a short period of time but I’ve got to make those critical decisions. I’ve got the experience to do that and that’s why I’m at the club.”
Stoke City confirm key off-field appointment
Former Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town striker Jonathan Walters has been named as director of football at Stoke City. The former Republic of Ireland international returned to the club where he made over 270 appearances during his playing career in February as an interim technical director and was one of several candidates to be handed interviews for a permanent role with the Potters. Walters impressed sufficiently to be named as director of football and club chairman John Coates has revealed just why the decision was taken.
He said: “We went through a thorough recruitment process, interviewing a number of impressive individuals, and there was no doubt in my mind that Jon was the standout candidate. He has impressed everybody since taking charge on an interim basis, playing a huge part in galvanising the club and our fans, as well as impressively articulating his vision for the future. Jon knows what it takes for our football club to be successful and has the leadership qualities to bring people with the right skills and experiences together for the benefit of Stoke City. The focus of the whole club is currently on preserving our Championship status. Beyond that, Jon will be at the heart of building for what we all believe can be an exciting future.”
