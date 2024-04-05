The results of the fixtures over a highly congested Easter Weekend have ramped up the tension at both the top and bottom of the Championship table in Yorkshire as Leeds United battle for promotion and the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town fight to remain in the division.

This weekend’s round of fixtures promise to play an important role in the relegation battle. All eyes will firstly be on tonight’s clash between managerless Plymouth and basement club Rotherham. Attention on Saturday will then turn to 22nd place Huddersfield’s game against a Millwall side only four points adrift of the drop zone. Elsewhere an equally nervy clash will take place between 23rd place Sheffield Wednesday and 16th place QPR, who themselves looked destined for trouble before a tremendous run of form.

Meanwhile, at the top of the division high-flying Leeds take on an in-form Coventry team, whilst keeping a close eye on a midlands derby between Leicester and Birmingham, and the East Anglia derby between Norwich City and Ipswich Town. The remainder of the Championship season promises plenty of twists and turns - but who will win promotion come the end of the season and which three will suffer the heartache of relegation Here we take a look at the predicted table.