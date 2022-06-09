Charles, who has also represented England at youth level, recently got his first call-up to the U19s as his progression through the ranks continues, and was ultimately handed a starting berth for their friendly against Malta on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old shot-stopper played the full 90 minutes at the Malta Football Association training complex in Ta’ Qali, keeping a clean sheet as they romped to a 6-0 victory thanks to goals from Charlie Lindsay and Callum Marshall (both x2) as well as Aaron Wightman and McDonnell.

It’s been an exciting year for the talented teenager, with his work in the Owls’ U18s seeing him spend plenty of time with Darren Moore and the senior ranks at Middlewood Road, as well as getting the chance to warm-up with the senior goalkeepers at Hillsborough.

He’s not the only one, however, with Jack Hall, 17, also moving up the ranks, and Charles says that he and his teammate push each other on.

Speaking to the club’s official website recently, he said, “Jack and I are always pushing each other on in training, we’re the same age, I’d say we are both good goalkeepers! There is a competition there for us and it pushes us on day by day, training with Nicky Weaver is brilliant and we can feel progress in our game.

“I think I have improved a lot since I first came in, I enjoy it so much. It’s all I want to do, play football and enjoy myself.”

Charles and his teammates will face Malta once again on Friday.