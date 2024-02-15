Big Sheffield Wednesday injury update as important Owl nears return to action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday have several players unavailable at this point in time, with some concerns greater than others in terms of the length of time that they'll have to be absent from the manager's plans.

Speaking to the media on Thrusday, Röhl explained the latest with regards to the likes of Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo, while he also gave some good news on Dom Iorfa as he closes in on a return to action on Owls colours.

Josh Windass

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Windass, he’s back on the training pitch, but it’s more individual… It’s always difficult to say when he’ll play, but it’s good that next week we have a normal training week. A lot of thins could happen because we have more time. We’ll see if it’s enough for the Bristol City game - it could be, could be not."

Momo Diaby

"Mo trained with us for part of the session today, and I think he will be available for the full training tomorrow."

Akin Famewo

"Akin is the same as it was, it’s a little bit of an issue with a small muscle. We’ll take that day by day and week by week, hopefully next week he’ll be back on the training pitch as an individual and then by the end of the week with the team."

Callum Paterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Callum will take a bit more time, possibly until the international break or longer. That’s the situation with him at the moment."

Dom Iorfa

“I’ve seen huge steps forward for Dom, he looks very well in training. He’s doing whole training sessions with us, and I’m very positive that he’s back next week in the team training and also then available for the next game.”

Kristian Pedersen

"I expect him back before the end of the season, but I can't really give a date. It could be four weeks or maybe after the international break he'll be back. It's an injury like some of the others, and you have to look from week to week.

Meanwhile, Röhl also explained that they picked up no new concerns in midweek, saying, “There are guys who need treatments today and tomorrow, and when you have games every three days you always need to look. But we have no new injuries…”