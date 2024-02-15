Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lions left back escaped punishment during the game against Coventry City on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat, with the player adjudged to have elbowed Tatsuhiro Sakamoto in the 27th minute – it wasn’t seen at the time but has been spotted in the aftermath.

A statement from an FA Spokesperson read, “Millwall's Joe Bryan has been suspended for three games following their EFL Championship match against Coventry City on Sunday, 11 February.

“The defender's behaviour in the 27th minute wasn't seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and he was charged with violent conduct. Joe Bryan subsequently admitted to this charge against him and accepted the standard three-game suspension for violent conduct.”

The three-game ban meant that Bryan was forced to miss last night’s 4-0 defeat to Ipswich Town as they fell to 21st in the Championship, and will also have to sit out the visit of the Owls on Saturday afternoon as well as the trip down to Southampton.

Bryan has played 20 times in all competitions for Millwall this season, and has missed out on quite a few matchday squads so far – the charge from the weekend confirms that he’ll be missing at least a couple more.