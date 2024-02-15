What disappointing Championship results mean for Sheffield Wednesday's survival bid
The Owls are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship table, and while they did get back to winning ways against Birmingham City at the weekend they were subsequently beaten by Leicester City on Tuesday night.
And though there haven’t been favourable results for Rotherham United or Queens Park Rangers in the last couple of days, there were wins for both Huddersfield Town and Stoke City as they put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three.
The Terriers picked up a big win over Sunderland on Wednesday night that took them 20th and eight points clear of the Owls, while Stoke beat QPR to reach 35 points and go six above the Hoops at the top of the bottom three.
Wednesday are now seven points – and a hefty goal difference swing – away from getting out of the relegation zone in the second tier, however that could be cut to four if they were to secure all three points at the Den against the Lions on Saturday.
Millwall are in a serious rough patch at this point in time with four defeats in their last five Championship games, and they’ve only won two of their last 12 home games across all competitions. For Wednesday it’ll be seen as a huge chance to try and tip matters slightly more in their favour.
Elsewhere this weekend Rotherham play host to Watford, QPR visit Bristol City and Huddersfield welcome Hull City to the John Smith’s Stadium in a Yorkshire derby. Wednesday will be focusing on their job, of course, but there will be more than a cursory glance elsewhere when their 90+ minutes in Bermondsey comes to an end.