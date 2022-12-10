News you can trust since 1887
Big Sheffield Wednesday boost as Owls make key XI change for Exeter City clash

Sheffield Wednesday have made one major change to their XI as they face Exeter City in League One this afternoon.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 2:03pm

Wednesday have never won a league game away at Exeter – although they were victorious in their FA Cup encounter here last year – and they’ll be hoping that they can make it two wins at St James Park on the bounce in an attempt to keep up the pace on the two teams above them.

Darren Moore has made one change to his starting XI from the one that drew 0-0 with Derby County, and fans will be pleased to see Josh Windass back into the XI as well as seeing Lee Gregory in the squad once again.

Windass replaces Alex Mighten alongside Michael Smith up top, but other than that the team remains unchanged.

Exeter City XI:

Jamal Blackman, Josh Key, Pierce Sweeney, Cheick Diabate, Alex Hartridge, Jake Caprice, Archie Collins, Kgaogelo Chauke, Timothee Dieng, Jay Stansfield, Jevani Brown.

Sheffield Wednesday XI:

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is back for the Owls after his short layoff. (Steve Ellis)

David Stockdale, Reece James, Mark McGuinness, Liam Palmer, Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Will Vaulks, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Michael Smith.

