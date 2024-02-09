Big names left out as Sheffield Wednesday's squad list is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl confirmed earlier in the week that they had left some spots open in their 25-man list in order to potentially add new free agents to it, and it turns out they've left three open in total.

The likes of Lee Gregory, Juan Delgado, Callum Paterson and Jeff Hendrick have all missed out - though any can be registered at any point as long as there is space to do so. With Delgado and Paterson, for instance, when/if they recover from their injuries in time they can be put straight back in.

Here are the 22 names registered by the Owls:

Barry Bannan, James Beadle, Di’Shon Bernard, Cameron Dawson, Momo Diaby, Bambo Diaby, Akin Famewo, Ashley Fletcher, Michael Ihiekwe, Dominic Iorfa, Reece James, Marvin Johnson, Anthony Musaba, Liam Palmer, Kristian Pedersen, Ian Poveda, Michael Smith, Iké Ugbo, Pol Valentin, Will Vaulks, Mallik Wilks, Josh Windass.

Meanwhile, the list of U21 players who are contracted looks like this:

Adam Alimi-Adetoro, Jay Buchan, Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles, Luke Cook, Cian Flannery, Sean Fusire, Djeidi Gassama, Jay Glover, Jack Hall, Luke Jackson, Gui Siqueira, Mackenzie Maltby, Favour Onukwuli, Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed, Rio Shipston.

When asked about his decision earlier in the week, the Owls boss said, "We have left some spaces open, but that means that some players are not on the list - this is not a final decision, because when I select my squad I can always bring in those players not on the list. We’ll look at that matchday to matchday - we still have positions open.

"We’re looking around for what we can do, maybe, but also if you didn’t sign somebody in the January window, having the chance to sign somebody after the window closes of the profile that we need is not easy."

Wednesday had the opportunity to let Gregory leave the club in January with a number of clubs interested in taking him on loan, however the Owls weren't able to agree terms. With Hendrick, meanwhile, Newcastle United were unwilling to take him back.