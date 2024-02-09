'For Sale' sign erected at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ahead of planned protest
A group of Sheffield Wednesday fans put up a 'For Sale' sign outside the gates at Hillsborough on Thursday night ahead of a protest against Dejphon Chansiri.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 1867 Group plan to distribute 15,000 flyers on Friday prior to the game against Birmingham City, and have urged likeminded people to
A message alongside the image read simply, "The message is clear. Chansiri, sell up and just go. See you tomorrow."