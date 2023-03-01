This week Oxford United parted ways with Karl Robinson after five years in the role, a run of eight matches without a win nosediving them down a division in which they qualified for the play-offs just two seasons ago.
The news has as ever sparked a scramble among the bookies as to who is most likely to take over, with a host of names thrown up likely and otherwise.
A glance at the early days bookies’ odds puts three names ahead of the others, though.
Alongside experienced League One campaigners Michael Appleton – who already managed the club between 2014 and 2017 – and former Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann sits Robbie Fowler, a relative novice in EFL management terms but who has travelled across the world for opportunities to kick off his coaching career.
Fowler, a Liverpool icon who also spent time at Leeds United and Manchester City among others, has managed in Thailand, Australia and India respectively with Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar and East Bengal.
He had been doing some informal coaching of Oxford’s strikers in recent weeks under Robinson, a lifelong Liverpool supporter.
Whoever takes on the role will be set to welcome Wednesday to the Kassam Stadium on Easter Friday April 7.