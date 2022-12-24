Who’s the biggest grinch at Sheffield Wednesday? And who’s had their Christmas decorations up since November?

Wednesday duo, Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo, explained who are ‘big kids’ when it comes to this time of year, who they’d like to cook Christmas dinner for the group, and which player has already got everyone a present...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star as they signed shirts and took photos with fans at an activation to raise awareness for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, the Owls duo gave us an inside look into the festive period at S6, and you can check out the video above to see what they had to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have done a lot of good work over the last couple of weeks as they sought to engage in community work all over the city, while the club’s Community Programme hosted a free Christmas dinner on December 22nd to create a space for those that need it the most at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad