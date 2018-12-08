Beware of Rotherham United’s threat from set-pieces, warns Sheffield Wednesday boss

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay is wary of the threat Rotherham United will pose from set pieces at Hillsborough today.

The Millers, beaten at leaders Norwich City a week ago, have scored 12 of their 19 goals from dead ball situations this season - a league-high rate.

Luhukay, who hopes midfielder Barry Bannan (leg) will be passed fit to play, told The Star: "Rotherham are a team with specific quality. The way that they play is with a lot of long balls and to pick up the second balls.

"They are also very strong at set pieces. They have very strong and tall players in their team and we must have 100 per cent focus and concentration from set pieces.

"They have three to four very good headers of the ball. That is the extra quality Rotherham have.

"They have a very good team spirit and a very good dynamic in the team.

"Every game for Rotherham is a challenge for them to show that they have the quality for the Championship. It is very positive to see a team who work hard for the 90 minutes and their extra quality is from set pieces with all the big players in the team."

Luhukay, under increasing pressure from the Wednesday fan-base after overseeing six defeats from their last eight matches, has praised the job his managerial counterpart Paul Warne has done at Rotherham.

The pair have crossed paths before at Sheffield Steelers matches.

"I have seen him at the ice hockey so we don't speak about the football or intensity from our work," stressed Luhukay. "But as a coach, he [Warne] did a very good job last season.

"I don't see what he does every day and what his philisophy is but he got the team promoted from League One and they are now in the Championship.

"Rotherham are just behind us (in the table) so on Saturday with three points we can put more distance between ourselves and the teams at the bottom."

Wednesday lie just three points and four places above Rotherham in the rankings as the halfway point fast approaches in the Championship season.

Luhukay said: "Every game is important. I know Rotherham is a derby and there will be a lot of passion and emotion.

"We will give everything to try to win and we hope for a good result and a good football game at the end.

"As a player and a coach, you want a fantastic football game. You will see a lot of character and passion. It is the basics that you expect to see a team that is fighting for every second and minute in the game to come to a good result.

"If we can't play good football, we must give everything that we have.

"We must try to find the best consistency to come to more clean sheets. As a player, they must also take more responsibility. I take the responsibility for the results when we have success and when we don't.

"But the players must also take responsibility when we concede more goals than we like. You must do something with each other and hopefully we will do it better against Rotherham than in the last game."

