Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Of course we care and it hurts us if we lose’

Joey Pelupessy says he fully understands the disappointment of Sheffield Wednesday's fans after a run of just one victory in eight Championship matches.

The midfielder, drafted in from Heracles Almelo last January, said: "I understand the fans and why they are disappointed.

"They expect a lot and if you are not in good way, they will be disappointed. They want to see nice football and that is why they come to the stadium and every time we play away, you see a lot of fans travelling.

"We as players are really disappointed if we don't get a good result for them as they always support us and I have a lot of respect for that. You want to give them more back and not only two good results in eight."

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder calls for unity

Some Owls fans have questioned the players' commitment to the cause in recent weeks.

But Pelupessy, who has played 19 times this season, has dismissed claims the squad do not care about the club’s flagging fortunes.

"Of course we care and of course, it hurts us if we lose," said the 25-year-old. "Of course, we are disappointed if we lose as we love football like the fans and want to win every game, have great results and success. We are disappointed like them."

Wednesday host Rotherham United this afternoon looking to make amends following their 4-2 drubbing at Blackburn Rovers.

Pelupessy said: "It is a difficult time and has been a difficult week. After the win at home, we hoped for more good results, but we lost against Blackburn. The only thing you can do is work twice as hard as normal. It is also very important to stick together and hopefully we will get a win.

"We have to fight and if we show the fans that we fight and give 100 per cent, they are also a little bit satisfied. After, if you have some good results, you can talk about the football or way of playing."

Jos Luhukay delivers damning verdict on Sheffield Wednesday squad