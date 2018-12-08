Beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday chief issues Owls warning

Embattled Owls boss Jos Luhukay believes sacking the manager is an "easy" option for clubs - but warned it does not necessarily improve a team's fortunes.

Luhukay's position has come under increased scrutiny following Wednesday's poor sequence of results.

The Owls, who entertain 20th-placed Rotherham United today, have won just one of their last eight matches.

Supporters called for Luhukay to be axed after Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Describing the chanting from the away end at Ewood Park as "not nice", Luhukay remains defiant in the face of adversity and shrugged off talk of his future.

"You have the nice side of football but also the ugly side," he said. "You must handle that.

"In football, when the results are not good it is too easy to always give the manager the fault or the sack. It is easy to do that."

Luhukay cited Championship rivals Reading as an example of a club where things have not worked out following a managerial change. Paul Clement was given his marching orders this week, less than nine months after replacing Jaap Stam. Clement left the Royals, who reached the 2017 Play-Off Final, in 21st position, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

"It was not better after they [Reading] made a change and now they are looking for a third coach (this year)," said Luhukay, who has confirmed Fernando Forestieri is out of action for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Most of the time when you have 10 managers, nine managers get the sack. But out of the nine (that make a change), where does it get better? Maybe one or the two.

"You have the same team, the same players and the same problems."

The pressure is mounting on Luhukay to turn things around. He has written off their prospects of a promotion push and is instead concentrating on consolidation.

He said: "You can dream that we go to the Premier League but the distance now is too far away to dream about that.

"We must look down to us than up. We want to look up but the distance (to the play-offs) is there and that is the reality.

"I live not in the past. I live in the here and now and I see what I see.

"Survival has to be the target."

