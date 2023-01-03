It was a big moment for Rio Shipston on Monday night as he made his league debut for Sheffield Wednesday against Cambridge United.

The 18-year-old has had quite the few months, moving up rapidly through the ranks in the Owls academy before landing his first professional contract at the club on the back of the way that he impressed Darren Moore and other members of staff.

Shipston, who has been part of the setup in S6 since he was seven, made his senior debut earlier in the season in the Papa John’s Trophy, and now he can add a league appearance to his list of achievements in 2022/23.

When asked about the decision to select the talented teen, Moore told the media, "He has been one we've been eulogising about in the FA Youth Cup, and he's been training with us and getting better and better and better.

"Today I just thought with Tyreeq (Bakinson) being ill, he’s been away for the last couple of days, we needed another midfielder in there, and I thought it was the right time to bring Rio in.

“We’ve spoken about creating our own homegrown players here, and he’s certainly one off the block at the moment that I’m really pleased the home support have seen. It’s a name that they can put in their books.

“We'll keep developing and nurturing him, and he’s got the capabilities. I thought in his cameo he showed that he’s an intelligent player and used the ball very, very well.”

Rio Shipston made his league debut for Sheffield Wednesday this week. (Harriet Massey)

Shipston, a lifelong Wednesdayite, played seven minutes of the 5-0 victory, and will be hoping for more as the season goes on.