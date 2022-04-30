Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘fabulous’ fans praised after huge day at Hillsborough

Wednesday beat Portsmouth 4-1 on Saturday afternoon to finish fourth in League One and set up a bumper tie against Sunderland for a spot in the final, and over 33,000 fans made their way to Hillsborough to watch the game unfold.

Moore, who called for them to make themselves heard before the game, was delighted with what they brought to the party.

Speaking after the game, Moore said of the support, “It was fabulous. I was looking forward to the afternoon and it lived up to my expectations.

“It was absolutely fantastic to see. Credit to all the fans. I really loved it and we have got to go again in the play-offs. We look forward to seeing them in a few days times.”

He also admitted that the fans would have a huge role to play when they face Sunderland, saying, “Absolutely, and it is so rewarding to see as a manager. When you take over a football team, you want to see the stadium full. To see that today, I was pleased.

“The transformation of the club and where it is going...it has been a joint effort and not just one individual. Long may that continue.

“Even when we went a goal down, there was still energy in the place. We responded in an emphatic way in not just going for one goal but going for the second and third.”

Wednesday face Sunderland on May 5th in the first leg of their semifinal, before the return leg at S6 on May 9th.