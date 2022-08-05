Behind the scenes glimpse suggests major Sheffield Wednesday injury boost ahead of MK Dons clash

In-form and sought-after midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who tripled his senior goals tally with an impressive brace in Wednesday’s opening day draw with Portsmouth, was an initial injury concern after coming off late in that match.

The 21-year-old spoke to media after the match and played down the issue, saying he had felt a touch of tightness in his groin. But Darren Moore spoke with a little concern.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

It left question marks hanging over whether Dele-Bashiru would be able to play a part in their trip to fellow promotion contenders MK Dons this weekend.

“He went off with a slight knock in the groin/thigh area,” the Owls manager said. “We will assess him on Monday and see where he is at.

“I am not sure. He came off and felt it. It was not sudden. It could be tiredness or fatigue of the game. I am hoping it is tightness.”

Images released by Wednesday’s media team, however, showed Dele-Bashiru in training, suggesting he will be able to take his place in the matchday squad.

The Manchester City academy graduate delivered a star turn in Wednesday’s memorable 3-2 win over MK Dons last season and will no doubt be a favourite to start once again as the Owls look to grab their first win of the season.