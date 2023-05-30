Behind the lovely Sheffield Wednesday moment that saw two Owls stalwarts lift play-off trophy

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have seen the best and the worst of Sheffield Wednesday – on Monday afternoon they lifted the League One play-off final trophy together, a testament to the sheer respect they hold for each other.

Palmer, a lifelong Owl, and Bannan, an adopted son of the club, have over 700 appearances between them in Wednesday colours, so it felt fitting that both donned the captain’s armband on that hallowed turf under the arch, the former taking over when the latter’s legs could take him no further.

As is tradition the trophy lift happened after that walk up those fabled Wembley steps, but this time there were two different hands on the trophy – one either side of it – ‘Palms’ and ‘Baz’ embracing the moment together as the club’s long-serving heroes.

And it was always part of the plan, apparently, with Bannan wanting to share the moment with his long-time teammate and friend.

“We spoke about that moment on the bus a few months ago,” Palmer told The Star afterwards. “He said, ‘I want to lift it with you’. As a person he recognises how long I’ve been here, and what it means to me. I’ve had those experiences from being seven, going to Cardiff at nine, and I’m 31 now - I’ve lived it as a fan, lived it as a player and I think I’ve played the most minutes this season.

“I said at the awards night that there would be no better icing on the cake than winning with these lads at Wembley. I didn’t hope for that that dramatic fashion, but all that matters is the gold medal around my neck and that trophy in the dressing room. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Both will be back next season after appearance-based clauses in their contracts were activated in recent months, so victory will be even sweeter knowing that they’ll be Championship footballers once again having spent so many years at level previously.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate while holding the trophy alongside their teammates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

