Sheffield Wednesday begin contract talks with promotion-winning attacker looking likely to stay

With Sheffield Wednesday’s season now officially over, plans for next season begin to take shape – and it looks like those plans include Callum Paterson.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 30th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls’ secured a dramatic victory at Wembley on Monday to book their spot in next year’s Championship, and their industrious former Heart of Midlothian man played a big role in that promotion over the course of a long campaign.

A number of Wednesday players are out of contract in the summer, with many exits on the cards, however The Star understands that one player the club are keen to keep around is popular utility man, Paterson.

The Scot has played in a whole host of positions for the Owls since his move from Cardiff almost three years ago, and Wednesday rejected numerous bids for him in the January transfer window as his former club, Hearts, came knocking to try and get him back.

With a retained list expected in the near future, things will soon become clearer as to who will and won’t be part of things at Hillsborough next season, but it’s thought that ‘Pato’ is a player that they’re keen to keep on board.

Paterson has made over 100 appearances for Wednesday, contributing 32 goals and assists, and this season contribute double figures once again despite his continually changing roles within Darren Moore’s setup.

The 28-year-old isn’t set to be on the list of released players whenever it does arrive, however there are set to be plenty of outgoings in what will now be another season of change at S6.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Callum Paterson of Sheffield Wednesday battles for possession with Nicky Cadden of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Callum Paterson of Sheffield Wednesday battles for possession with Nicky Cadden of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
