Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The defender got some more minutes in the tank on Saturday as he continued his return from injury, making a direct impact as he grabbed the assist for Iké Ugbo’s winner against Rotherham United. He hasn’t started a game since December, but is making good progress in his recovery.

Speaking after the Millers game, ‘Big Dom’ said that – given what he’s been through recently – it possibly felt even better than his debut equaliser at the New York Stadium back in 2019.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great feeling,” Iorfa told The Star. “It’s been a long few months and I’ve worked really hard behind the scenes to be back out there, and days like this where I can come on and help set up the winner and getting a clean sheet - and in front of our away fans - makes it all worthwhile…

“I have a decent record here to be fair, I got the equaliser on my debut, but to be honest I got a better feeling with this one than I did then. Having been out for a few months, especially having been in a good place and performing quite well, to come back and assist the winner is probably a better feeling.”

"The manager’s comments have been massive, he’s said good things about me and he’s given me confidence as well that he trusts me and has faith in me to get back to what I was doing. He’s said that I’m a player he likes, which is good to hear and is always nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it’s up to me now I’m back to, like today, take my opportunities when I get them, perform well and repay that faith.”

Iorfa spoke also about his ability to play in different positions, and how it can provide solutions for the manager now he’s back.

"He likes that I can play centre back, right centre back in a five, right back as well as right wingback - so he likes the versatility. As you’ve seen he’s not afraid to move players around to suit certain systems, so he sees me as a player who is flexible to do that as well.