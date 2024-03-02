Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls saw off Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to a goal from Iké Ugbo, and though they were dominant in the first half they had to defend strongly towards the end of the game in order to make sure they picked up their fourth win in the last five games.

Röhl was pleased with the victory, and suggested that he’d had a good feeling after recent training sessions.

"I think it was a big one but again it’s just three points,” he told The Star. “I'm a proud of my team, it’s outstanding what we're doing - in the last games we’ve taken four wins. It's always difficult at Rotherham, there are a lot of second balls, duels, set pieces.

"We trained all week and it was outstanding from what I saw from both teams in training when we had the starters against the bench players… From the beginning we created a lot of chances and at half time it was a clear message - it was great what we were doing, but don't just think that you'll get the next chance and the next chance. You have to score the next one.

"I had the feeling I wanted to win this one, because a draw was not enough… That's why I changed the shape, I wanted a bit of freedom in the red zone so to score immediately and then we changed back to a back five.

"Our defending at the moment is really great to see. It’s key, and we had a balance between playing nice football and creating chances and doing the important things.”